TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

Wife of Nengi’s alleged sugardaddy reacts to reports that…

Confusion as lady bumps into her ex-boyfriend who ‘died’ five…

Nengi dragged after it was alleged that her married sugardaddy…

Bobrisky set to throw a lavish birthday party in Paris, reveals the people he will be inviting

Entertainment
By Kafayat

Bobrisky has announced the planning of the lavish party he intends to throw for his next birthday in Paris.

According to Bob, he would be turning 30 on the 31st of August and his birthday will have only rich people in attendance and they must be ready to spray him over a hundred thousand Naira cash because he does not want broke people at his event.

Some of these people include BBNaija Mercy, One of Nigeria’s wealthiest entrepreneurs Ehizogie Ogbebor, famous hair seller, Wanneka and a few others.

READ ALSO

Nigerians show concern as Bobrisky publicly professes his…

James Brown reacts as Tonto Dikeh publicly requests for his…

Taking to Instagram to share photos of some of the ladies he would be inviting, the brand influencer wrote;

“It’s a big girls party My billionaire sis @ceosayavethinteriors_and_hotel see you soon Amazing soul
@official_mercyeke see you in Paris … we lit. Dis one is a big girl party not your regular party…  It’s a big girl party @mizwanneka let go !!!!!!!! See you soon You look so pretty btw…  Dis party no be for small girls, @ladygolfer001 your own money that you are spraying me is 2million… Show me your billionaire sister I will show mine @iamfaithojo turning up for me in Paris all d way from USA God bless me with good people
@iamfaithojo I swear 10million sure for me. Only @iamfaithojo don cover 10 friends”

Via Instagram
RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

Wife of Nengi’s alleged sugardaddy reacts to reports that he bought a…

Confusion as lady bumps into her ex-boyfriend who ‘died’ five years ago

Nengi dragged after it was alleged that her married sugardaddy bought her a…

Isreal DMW gives an update on Davido and Chioma’s relationship

Tonto Dikeh replies lady who accused her of misleading females by making them…

Israel DMW replies man who offered him 30billion to k!ll Davido

Bishop Oyedepo finally speaks on why he sacked more than 40 pastors

1 of 4

LATEST UPDATES

Girlfriend of young man killed during EndSARS protest narrates how his ‘ghost’…

Few weeks after public fight with Tiwa Savage, singer, Seyi Shay battles for her…

Bobrisky set to throw a lavish birthday party in Paris, reveals the people he…

I’m extremely damaged – BBNaija’s Khloe cries out weeks after…

Photos from Obi Cubana and his wife’s vacation at the Maldives

Confusion as lady bumps into her ex-boyfriend who ‘died’ five years ago

‘See senior men’ – MC Macaroni exclaims as he shares video of…

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More