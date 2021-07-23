Bobrisky set to throw a lavish birthday party in Paris, reveals the people he will be inviting

Bobrisky has announced the planning of the lavish party he intends to throw for his next birthday in Paris.

According to Bob, he would be turning 30 on the 31st of August and his birthday will have only rich people in attendance and they must be ready to spray him over a hundred thousand Naira cash because he does not want broke people at his event.

Some of these people include BBNaija Mercy, One of Nigeria’s wealthiest entrepreneurs Ehizogie Ogbebor, famous hair seller, Wanneka and a few others.

Taking to Instagram to share photos of some of the ladies he would be inviting, the brand influencer wrote;

“It’s a big girls party My billionaire sis @ceosayavethinteriors_and_hotel see you soon Amazing soul

@official_mercyeke see you in Paris … we lit. Dis one is a big girl party not your regular party… It’s a big girl party @mizwanneka let go !!!!!!!! See you soon You look so pretty btw… Dis party no be for small girls, @ladygolfer001 your own money that you are spraying me is 2million… Show me your billionaire sister I will show mine @iamfaithojo turning up for me in Paris all d way from USA God bless me with good people

@iamfaithojo I swear 10million sure for me. Only @iamfaithojo don cover 10 friends”