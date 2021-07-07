TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Boy shows off dance moves after collecting a girl’s number in the presence of her father (Video)

Entertainment
By Shalom

A video making the rounds on social media shows the moment a young boy walked up to a girl to collect her number in the presence of her father.

In the viral video, the young girl was spotted alongside her little brother and her dad, when the confident young man approached them in his quest to collect the girl’s phone number.

Surprisingly, the father watched the both of them without saying a word as his daughter and the boy exchanged contacts.

After fulfilling his mission despite the presence of the girl’s father, the boy gave a “victory dance” as he moved over to his friends who showered him with praises for his bravery.

Watch the video of the incident below;

