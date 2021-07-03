TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

Photos from Regina Daniels’s son’s birthday party

“Carry cosmetic surgery for body like delta…

Special Spesh reveals Davido’s condition after Obama…

“Boyfriend snatcher” – Funke Akindele drags…

Nigerians react to reports that Obama DMW allegedly faked his own…

Bobrisky celebrates his ‘Boyfriend’ on his birthday

Nigerian movie Industry mourns as popular actress dies

Bisola reacts after Funke Akindele called her a boyfriend…

This is how you know I am dating a billionaire – Bobrisky brags…

“Boyfriend snatcher” – Funke Akindele drags BBNaija’s Bisola

Entertainment
By Shalom

Award winning Nollywood actress, Funke Akindele has dragged BBNaija’s Bisola Aiyeola, referring to her as a boyfriend snatcher.

In a recent post which the actress shared via her Instagram page, Funke called out Bisola, calling her a boyfriend snatcher.

Sharing a photo of Bisola, Funke wrote;

READ ALSO

“Tomorrow isn’t promised, I love you”…

Bisola reacts after Funke Akindele called her a boyfriend…

“This one na boyfriend snatcher!! 🙄🙄🙄 Tag her if your recognize her !!
I beg make I tag her with my full chest!! @iambisola I Dey #amenestate come and beat me!!!”

Bisola Aiyeola is a popular, talented Nigerian actress and singer. In 2017, Bisola became the first runner up of reality TV show, Big Brother Naija; and in 2018, she won the AMVCA Trailblazer Award at the 2018 Africa Magic Viewers Choice Awards.

See Funke Akindele’s post below;

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

Photos from Regina Daniels’s son’s birthday party

“Carry cosmetic surgery for body like delta masquerade” –…

Special Spesh reveals Davido’s condition after Obama DMW’s death…

“Boyfriend snatcher” – Funke Akindele drags BBNaija’s…

Nigerians react to reports that Obama DMW allegedly faked his own death

Bobrisky celebrates his ‘Boyfriend’ on his birthday

Nigerian movie Industry mourns as popular actress dies

1 of 4

LATEST UPDATES

Tunde Ednut reacts as Bobrisky shares his photo, despite their beef

“Tomorrow isn’t promised, I love you” – Erica and Vee…

After several heartbreaks, DJ Cuppy shows off her new boyfriend

Super TV CEO: Why Chidinma Ojukwu has not been taken to court

Bisola reacts after Funke Akindele called her a boyfriend snatcher

“Boyfriend snatcher” – Funke Akindele drags BBNaija’s…

Bobrisky celebrates his ‘Boyfriend’ on his birthday

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More