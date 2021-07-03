“Boyfriend snatcher” – Funke Akindele drags BBNaija’s Bisola

Award winning Nollywood actress, Funke Akindele has dragged BBNaija’s Bisola Aiyeola, referring to her as a boyfriend snatcher.

In a recent post which the actress shared via her Instagram page, Funke called out Bisola, calling her a boyfriend snatcher.

Sharing a photo of Bisola, Funke wrote;

“This one na boyfriend snatcher!! 🙄🙄🙄 Tag her if your recognize her !!

I beg make I tag her with my full chest!! @iambisola I Dey #amenestate come and beat me!!!”

Bisola Aiyeola is a popular, talented Nigerian actress and singer. In 2017, Bisola became the first runner up of reality TV show, Big Brother Naija; and in 2018, she won the AMVCA Trailblazer Award at the 2018 Africa Magic Viewers Choice Awards.

See Funke Akindele’s post below;