Car Wash Attendant Crashes Client’s Mercedes Benz While Driving to Buy Food (Watch)

A car wash attendant who accidentally crashed a client’s Mercedes Benz while on his way to buy food (eba) has been spotted in a video facing the music for his recklessness.

According to background voices, the car wash guy took a client’s white Mercedes Benz GLC out to get food but unfortunately for him he rammed it into something else which obviously caused a measure of damage to the car.

Upon his return, he was punished severely. The video below captures the moment:

In other news, A young Nigerian female graduate who sponsored herself through school by working as a security officer has been offered an internship job at a Lagos firm.

This is after the lady known as Nkechi Benjamin, graduated from the Imo state university, Owerri.

A LinkedIn user, Chima Onwumere took to the platform to share Nkechi’s new job offer and disclosed that the company also offered her accommodation because there was nowhere she could stay in Lagos.

In his words:

“I can’t thank Dr. Akintoye Akindele, CFA, DBA enough for giving a young aspiring lady this opportunity, she will be forever grateful sir to you and your organization, this is a life changing opportunity, this might be an internship position today.

God’s willing it will be a full time offer tomorrow and also I want to immensely thank Michael Showunmi for using you for us to reach Dr. Akintoye Akindele, CFA, DBA and finally the HR Chinenye Agwuncha (ACIPM) for not minding all her faults and always available at every time to respond to Nkechi Benjamin questions at all time she is forever grateful to you all for this.”

 

