CeeC reveals why she blocked her own father

Former housemate of Big Brother Naija, Cynthia Nwadiora a.k.a CeeC has disclosed why she blocked her father on Instagram.

The ex BBN housemate cum entrepreneur disclosed this after she shared a snippet from a romantic movie which she acted.

In the short clip, CeeC was seen passionately kissing a man on the lips, and in her caption, CeeC noted that she already blocked her father so he wouldn’t see the clip.

This is coming months after the reality star revealed that she tested positive for coronavirus, and went through hell with the virus.

“Covid-19 did a real number on me but I wasn’t raised to fold under pressure, I was taught to apply it! On a more serious note, that virus is definitely from hell,” she wrote.