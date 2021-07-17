TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

Lady shows off the heaps of money she picked at Obi…

“It’s a total shutdown” – Nigerians react…

Moment ladies were shamefully bounced out of Obi Cubana’s…

CeeC reveals why she blocked her own father

Entertainment
By Shalom

Former housemate of Big Brother Naija, Cynthia Nwadiora a.k.a CeeC has disclosed why she blocked her father on Instagram.

The ex BBN housemate cum entrepreneur disclosed this after she shared a snippet from a romantic movie which she acted.

In the short clip, CeeC was seen passionately kissing a man on the lips, and in her caption, CeeC noted that she already blocked her father so he wouldn’t see the clip.

READ ALSO

BBNaija’s Tochi Oke narrates how his female boss…

Erica reacts as Nigerians unfollow her after she reached…

This is coming months after the reality star revealed that she tested positive for coronavirus, and went through hell with the virus.

“Covid-19 did a real number on me but I wasn’t raised to fold under pressure, I was taught to apply it! On a more serious note, that virus is definitely from hell,” she wrote.

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

Lady shows off the heaps of money she picked at Obi Cubana’s…

“It’s a total shutdown” – Nigerians react as Davido…

Moment ladies were shamefully bounced out of Obi Cubana’s mother’s…

“Today na today” – Reactions as “Indaboski”…

Guests and even bouncers struggle to pick money at Obi Cubana’s…

Reactions as Mercy Johnson’s daughter Purity pushes her into swimming pool…

Nigerians drag actor Browny Igboegwu after he was spotted with “Ask…

1 of 6

LATEST UPDATES

CeeC reveals why she blocked her own father

Obi Cubana’s committee of friends reportedly donates N270 million for his…

How Israel DMW disgraced the entire DMW crew after getting drunk at Obi…

Photos Of Obi Cubana’s Mother’s Foreign Gold Plated Casket Worth ₦30M

Pastor Adeboye finally reacts to the death of T.B Joshua

A Cow was shared on every street in Ijebu Igbo during Mike Adenuga’s…

Moment Davido and D’banj arrived at Oba for Obi Cubana’s mom’s…

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More