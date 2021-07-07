Charles Okocha reportedly welcomes baby girl with 18-year-old girlfriend

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Entertainment
By Shalom

Recent reports have alleged that popular Nigerian actor, Charles Okocha has welcomed a baby girl with 18-year-old girlfriend.

According to blogger, Cutie Julz who shared the story via her IG page, the duo allegedly welcomed their baby girl a month ago in Asaba.

Reports also gathered that the actor has been taking very good care of both mother and child, and he has never left them alone since the delivery.

Cutie wrote;

“Newest papa in town… Congratulations to Mr Charles Okocha as his 18-yr old girlfriend gave him a beautiful baby girl exactly a month ago in Asaba.

Charles from our sources has been taking very good care of mother and daughter. Congratulations Uncle Charlie ❤️

Asaba, here we come for online omugwo 💃💃❤️

