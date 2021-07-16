TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

Nollywood actress, Adunni Ade mourns

“Better go and collect your money back” –…

Tonto Dikeh reunites with missing sister after 36 years (Video)

“Check on your girlfriends this weekend” – Kanayo O. Kanayo warns men ahead of Obi Cubana’s mum’s burial

Entertainment
By Shalom

Nigerian actor, Kanayo O. Kanayo has advised men to check up on their girlfriends this weekend, ahead of Obi Cubana’s mother’s burial.

As the burial of Obi Cubana’s late mum draws near, many top Nigerian celebrities have travelled down to Anambra State for the grand event.

Ahead of the event which will take place this weekend, veteran actor, Kanayo O. Kanayo has issued a stern warning to men residing in Lagos and Asaba state.

READ ALSO

Cubana Chiefpriest pays condolence visit to business…

Humility: watch as Don Jazzy prostrates to greet veteran…

In a video going viral on social media, the actor who is already in Anambra state for the burial, told men to check on their girlfriends’ this weekend.

His words,

“If you are in Lagos and Asaba and your girlfriend has told you she’s going for weekend, she is in Oba oo. Oba is in Anambra state. Check on your girlfriends oo. We have landed.”

Watch the video below,

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

Nollywood actress, Adunni Ade mourns

“Better go and collect your money back” – Nigerians react as…

Tonto Dikeh reunites with missing sister after 36 years (Video)

Uche Ogbodo laments bitterly after what her first child did to her little baby

Crisis rocks Synagogue church over TB Joshua’s successor

Regina Daniels sister lists what she has gotten from billionaire wife, Regina,…

Reactions as Regina Daniels shares romantic video of her mother and alleged…

1 of 5

LATEST UPDATES

“Wizkid don high o” — Fans react to video of Wizkid and Blaqbonez in Ghana

“Check on your girlfriends this weekend” – Kanayo O. Kanayo warns men ahead of…

Reactions as Mercy Johnson’s daughter Purity pushes her into swimming pool…

‘Shameful’ – Nigerians drag comedian Bovi for saying he never…

Uche Ogbodo laments bitterly after what her first child did to her little baby

Timi Dakolo jubilates as his son graduates to college

Actress, Moyo Lawal shares horrible encounter with policemen

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More