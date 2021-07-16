“Check on your girlfriends this weekend” – Kanayo O. Kanayo warns men ahead of Obi Cubana’s mum’s burial

Nigerian actor, Kanayo O. Kanayo has advised men to check up on their girlfriends this weekend, ahead of Obi Cubana’s mother’s burial.

As the burial of Obi Cubana’s late mum draws near, many top Nigerian celebrities have travelled down to Anambra State for the grand event.

Ahead of the event which will take place this weekend, veteran actor, Kanayo O. Kanayo has issued a stern warning to men residing in Lagos and Asaba state.

In a video going viral on social media, the actor who is already in Anambra state for the burial, told men to check on their girlfriends’ this weekend.

His words,

“If you are in Lagos and Asaba and your girlfriend has told you she’s going for weekend, she is in Oba oo. Oba is in Anambra state. Check on your girlfriends oo. We have landed.”

Watch the video below,