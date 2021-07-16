TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Entertainment
By Shalom

Prophet Chukwuemeka Ohanemere, a.k.a Odumeje, recently paid a condolence visit to late prophet T.B Joshua‘s wife, Evelyn at their home in Ikotun-Egbe, Lagos State.

In the video shared on YouTube by Queen Anala Ng, Evelyn Joshua seemed excited about the presence of the spiritual head and founder of Holy Ghost Intervention Ministry, Onitsha, Odumeje.

They both exchanged pleasantries, and she playfully dragged down one of Odumeje’ s team members’ nose masks. After which, Odumeje prayed with Evelyn Joshua, asking God to grant her all the facilities, anointing, and equipment she needed to build the ministry, as well as strengthening her to begin manifesting the power of miracles to God’s glory.

According to Odumeje, the Holy Spirit will descend upon the late prophet’ s wife, causing her to do miraculous acts that will astound the world. He went on to say that just as Prophet Elisha received a double portion of Prophet Elijah’ s spirit, Evelyn Joshua will receive a twofold amount of her husband’ s anointing.

