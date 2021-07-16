TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

Nollywood actress, Adunni Ade mourns

“Better go and collect your money back” –…

Tonto Dikeh reunites with missing sister after 36 years (Video)

Comedian, Nasty Blaq confirms being in a serious relationship with Tolanibaj

Entertainment
By Shalom

Popular comedian, Abisi Emmanuel, popularly known as Nasty blaq has revealed that he is in a relationship with BBNaija star, Tolanibaj.

The comedian disclosed this in a recent post which he shared via his instastory.

Comedian Nasty Blaq asked his fans to ask him any question which they have always wanted to ask him, so he can provide answers to them.

READ ALSO

Do I care? – Tolanibaj speaks on how she felt after…

Tolanibaj reacts as billionaire son, Kiddwaya kisses her in…

While some asked random questions about his hobbies, some fans were more interested in his personal life. A fan asked him if he’s in a relationship, and Nasty, in his response, stated that he cares about someone.

The background photo showed a lady on nose mask. His fans begged him to reveal her face and the lady turned out to be Tolanibaj, a former lockdown housemate.

Recall that Tolanibaj bragged to her fellow ex housemates during the BBNaija reunion that she is in a healthy relationship.

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

Nollywood actress, Adunni Ade mourns

“Better go and collect your money back” – Nigerians react as…

Tonto Dikeh reunites with missing sister after 36 years (Video)

Uche Ogbodo laments bitterly after what her first child did to her little baby

Crisis rocks Synagogue church over TB Joshua’s successor

Regina Daniels sister lists what she has gotten from billionaire wife, Regina,…

Reactions as Regina Daniels shares romantic video of her mother and alleged…

1 of 6

LATEST UPDATES

Comedian, Nasty Blaq confirms being in a serious relationship with Tolanibaj

Drama as man catches wife feeding her lover in their matrimonial home (Video)

“Tears in my heart and brain” – Lady laments after buying a…

Lady narrates how she fled from a guy who wanted to turn her to a…

“Wizkid don high o” — Fans react to video of Wizkid and Blaqbonez in Ghana

“Check on your girlfriends this weekend” – Kanayo O. Kanayo warns men ahead of…

Reactions as Mercy Johnson’s daughter Purity pushes her into swimming pool…

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More