Comedian, Nasty Blaq confirms being in a serious relationship with Tolanibaj

Popular comedian, Abisi Emmanuel, popularly known as Nasty blaq has revealed that he is in a relationship with BBNaija star, Tolanibaj.

The comedian disclosed this in a recent post which he shared via his instastory.

Comedian Nasty Blaq asked his fans to ask him any question which they have always wanted to ask him, so he can provide answers to them.

While some asked random questions about his hobbies, some fans were more interested in his personal life. A fan asked him if he’s in a relationship, and Nasty, in his response, stated that he cares about someone.

The background photo showed a lady on nose mask. His fans begged him to reveal her face and the lady turned out to be Tolanibaj, a former lockdown housemate.

Recall that Tolanibaj bragged to her fellow ex housemates during the BBNaija reunion that she is in a healthy relationship.