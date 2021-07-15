Cubana Chiefpriest pays condolence visit to business partner, Obi Cubana with 46 live cows (Video)

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Entertainment
By San

Nigerian celebrity barman and king of nightlife, Cubana Chiefpriest has outdone himself by paying a condolence visit to business partner, Obi Cubana with 46 cows.

Obi Cubana who is the CEO of the Cubana group recently lost his mom and tributes from some of Nigeria’s finest have begun to pour in. Cubana chief priest while paying a condolence visit to the deceased son went in a grand style as he presents a truckload of hefty live cows to Obi as support for the burial rites and ceremony.

Cubana in his usual manner, took to his insta story to share videos of the cows. It is also noted that Nigerian billionaire oil tycoon, Jowizazaa donated 10 live cows to Obi as well.

Watch the video below:

