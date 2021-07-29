Cubana Chiefpriest replies those dragging Obi Cubana over the lavish burial of his mother

Celebrity barman, Cubana Chiefpriest has dragged those throwing shades at Obi Cubana over the lavish burial of his mother.

Cubana wrote;

“No Follow Us Dey Drag Doings, Our Business Requires Noise N Doings, If Una Like Complain Till Tomorrow If Our Well Aged Loved One Dies Again We Go Still Use Excess Doings Bury Am.

It’s Good For Our Entertainment N Hospitality Businesses. If We Don’t Make This Noise N Doings How Will All These Multinational Brands Bankrolling Us Get Visibility. How Do We Sell Out. Abeg Make Una Cry Una Cry

Obi Cubana Has Proved To The World That He Owns The African Entertainment Market, We Lead Others Follow. To You The Weak N Envious Minded Guys Is A Lavish Burial And You Want To Criticize But To Us It’s A Heavy Investment.

Since Then Deals Are Rolling In, Investors Are Calling, Brands Are Seriously Begging For Affiliation, Abi Na The Followers N So On, So Make Una Try Calm Down.

Well E Reach To Worry Una Shaaa Because E Really Choke !!!! But Best Believe Before Anybody Go Fit Erase What Happened In Oba🇳🇬 E Go Tehhhh, History Will Never Forget. Abeg Do Your Own N Leave Our Own For Us.”