TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

Avoid Jim Iyke before you commit su!cide – Nigerians react…

List of dignitaries who attended T.B Joshua’s final burial…

Davido’s daughter Imade goes emotional as she shares her…

Believe me, Ada Jesus is not dead, she is still alive –…

DaddyFreeze drags General Overseers who did not attend Late…

How I saved the life of a stranger who was about to be killed…

Check Out What Was Written On Late Prophet TB Joshua’s…

Original photos from Bobrisky’s photoshoot surfaces, hours…

Tonto Dikeh replies lady who dragged her for kissing her dad on…

DaddyFreeze drags General Overseers who did not attend Late Prophet T.B Joshua’s funeral (Video)

Entertainment
By Shalom

Media personality, Daddy Freeze, has dragged General Overseers of Nigerian Churches, who did not attend the funeral of the founder of the Synagogue Church of All Nations (SCOAN), Late Prophet T.B. Joshua.

TB Joshua was buried on Friday, July 9 and reports gathered that the only notable clergyman who attended his funeral was the chairman of the Christian Association of Nigeria CAN, Lagos state chapter, Rt. Rev. S.T.V Adegbite.

In a video shared online, Freeze noted that GO’s of churches should have attended his burial no matter what they may have in mind against him.

READ ALSO

Check Out What Was Written On Late Prophet TB Joshua’s…

It’s very sad that I will not see you again, sleep on…

In his words;

”Prophet T.B Joshua has been laid to rest. May his soul rest in peace. I worry with the turnout of Christians to this man’s funeral. I worry. If we truly are Christians, every church should have sent a delegation.

I must say I am disappointed whether you like to admit it or not. I am disappointed.

He wondered how someone can die and Christians cannot extend their condolence or commiserate with their families. He pointed out that when some persons died, the same TB Joshua in his lifetime did farewell for them and also commiserated with their families.

”I am disappointed, disappointed in you all. You have not shown a legacy of love. None of you..I tried to monitor. None of you could wear your clothes and fly your private jets and attend the funeral?

If you ask me and you expect me to be honest, I am entirely disappointed in all the big daddies that we have. You people are our daddies. If you behave like this, how are we the children going to behave? If we are fighting, it should be during when someone dies. You people have turned gods of Men. He offended you, so?

You don’t know what you have done…especially our daddies. ”

See the video below;

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

Avoid Jim Iyke before you commit su!cide – Nigerians react to Jim…

List of dignitaries who attended T.B Joshua’s final burial ceremony…

Davido’s daughter Imade goes emotional as she shares her moments with late…

Believe me, Ada Jesus is not dead, she is still alive – Husband of…

DaddyFreeze drags General Overseers who did not attend Late Prophet T.B Joshua’s…

How I saved the life of a stranger who was about to be killed – Actress,…

Check Out What Was Written On Late Prophet TB Joshua’s Gravestone

1 of 4

LATEST UPDATES

Check Out What Was Written On Late Prophet TB Joshua’s Gravestone

BBNaija’s Tochi Oke narrates how his female boss s*xually assaulted him…

How to identify a useless man – Dancer, Janemena coaches ladies

Man reacts as Bobrisky shoots his shot at him on IG (Screenshots)

He was my coursemate and now we’re barristers – Lady who graduated…

How Dangote borrowed N500k from uncle, Dantata to set up $11.9 billion Empire

DaddyFreeze drags General Overseers who did not attend Late Prophet T.B Joshua’s…

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More