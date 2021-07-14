TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

Why I took responsibility for the death of super TV CEO –…

Annie Idibia cries out over what they did to her daughters

Mercy Johnson goes public to apologize to sister-in-law

Davido fulfills promise to Obama DMW’s son, secures him a job

Entertainment
By San

Nigerian singer, Davido has reportedly fulfilled the promise he made to Obama DMW’s son, Malik, after his father’s demise. According to a new report by popular Instagram blogger, Cutie Julls, Davido has secured a job for Malik in his father’s company.

The Instagram blogger noted that Davido had been taking care of Malik’s educational needs since Obama officially made him a Godfather over his son.

Cutie Julls wrote on it’s platform:

READ ALSO

How “bad behaviour” almost ruined my career…

5 Nigerians Making It Big In Entertainment

So like we discussed on our live video the last time, Davido has been the one funding Obama’s only son’s education since.

Our legit source says, since Obama officially made Davido Malik’s godfather, he’s been taking care of all his educational needs since. The word is ALL.

David enrolled his godson, Malik at the Adeleke University after seeing him through secondary school and has been been the one paying for not just tuition fees but everything including Transportation to school to as little as pens.

We have also been reliably informed that, as part of the main shareholders of the Adeleke Group of Companies, David has also secured an employment for young brilliant Malik in his Father’s company. As in it’s a done deal as soon as the boy completes school.

Malik has one more year to do in University. We’ve been told he is a very brilliant student who has always been among the top 10 students at the University.

David’s father and sister have also been keenly supporting David in this decision hence Malik’s employment done and sealed to start rolling as soon as he completes school. Also if for Malik should change his mind after school and wants to work elsewhere, David is still in full support as “a father” to Malik.

Like our source said, David has been doing this even before Obama passed away so to him it’s normal just that now, he’s fatherly responsibilities will be a little bit more than just financial benefits.

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

Why I took responsibility for the death of super TV CEO – Chidimma Ojukwu

Annie Idibia cries out over what they did to her daughters

Mercy Johnson goes public to apologize to sister-in-law

UNIBEN graduate who said aggressive malpractice made her graduate, lands in…

“I didn’t kill him, I don’t know who did it” –…

Grieving wife of late Sound Sultan breaks down in tears as she lays her head on…

Nigerian Man Living Abroad Slumps, Dies immediately After DNA Proved He’s Not…

1 of 6

LATEST UPDATES

Davido fulfills promise to Obama DMW’s son, secures him a job

Anita Joseph replies those dragging her for publicly showing affection for…

Soldier reportedly kills girlfriend he sent to school after she refused to marry…

Reactions as Zubby Michael declares himself the biggest actor in Africa

Few months after son’s death, Pastor Adeboye pens down tribute to his wife…

How “bad behaviour” almost ruined my career – Jim Iyke

‘She was shy to breastfeed her baby’ – Fans react to never…

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More