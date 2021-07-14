Davido fulfills promise to Obama DMW’s son, secures him a job

Nigerian singer, Davido has reportedly fulfilled the promise he made to Obama DMW’s son, Malik, after his father’s demise. According to a new report by popular Instagram blogger, Cutie Julls, Davido has secured a job for Malik in his father’s company.

The Instagram blogger noted that Davido had been taking care of Malik’s educational needs since Obama officially made him a Godfather over his son.

Cutie Julls wrote on it’s platform:

So like we discussed on our live video the last time, Davido has been the one funding Obama’s only son’s education since.

Our legit source says, since Obama officially made Davido Malik’s godfather, he’s been taking care of all his educational needs since. The word is ALL.

David enrolled his godson, Malik at the Adeleke University after seeing him through secondary school and has been been the one paying for not just tuition fees but everything including Transportation to school to as little as pens.

We have also been reliably informed that, as part of the main shareholders of the Adeleke Group of Companies, David has also secured an employment for young brilliant Malik in his Father’s company. As in it’s a done deal as soon as the boy completes school.

Malik has one more year to do in University. We’ve been told he is a very brilliant student who has always been among the top 10 students at the University.

David’s father and sister have also been keenly supporting David in this decision hence Malik’s employment done and sealed to start rolling as soon as he completes school. Also if for Malik should change his mind after school and wants to work elsewhere, David is still in full support as “a father” to Malik.

Like our source said, David has been doing this even before Obama passed away so to him it’s normal just that now, he’s fatherly responsibilities will be a little bit more than just financial benefits.