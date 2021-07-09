Do I care? – Tolanibaj speaks on how she felt after being dragged during BBNaija reunion

Former housemate of Big Brother Naija lockdown season, Tolanibaj says she doesn’t care about the opinion of people about her attitude during the BBNaija Reunion show.

In a short video shared on social media, Tolanibaj said she doesn’t care what people say about her attitude because no matter how she behaves, people will still talk.

According to Tolani, if she was quiet during the reunion show, people will still drag her, so she decided to show them some Cardi B vibes.

She further noted that she cares less about whatever people say because trolls are always ready to drag people no matter how reserved the person tries to be.

“The question is do I care? If I was quiet in the reunion, they will still drag me. So I decided to show them small Cardi B things and internet could no longer contain them…...”, She said.