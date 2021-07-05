Doctor narrates how a boy narrowly escaped from the hands of ritualists

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


By Shalom

A doctor has narrated how a young boy narrowly escaped losing his life to ritualists after visiting JAMB office to sort out issues.

According to the Twitter user who narrated the story, the young boy was sitting at the edge of the Keke when another passenger used tactics to make him move inside the Keke, so he can sit in the middle.

“He went to JAMB office to sort out issues. On his way back, he boarded a tricycle. He was initially close to the door of the keke but halfway, the passenger at the middle said he wanted to drop.

After removing his wallet, he told the rider that this doesn’t look like the place he wanted to drop, that it’s the next U-turn. He asked the young boy to shift to the middle after all he’d soon drop. He innocently shifted to the middle”, the Twitter user narrated.

Read full story below!

