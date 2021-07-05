Drama as BBNaija’s Venita likes a tweet claiming Neo lied about his new car

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Entertainment
By San

Reality TV stars, Neo and Venita Akpofure seem to still have their reservations towards one another.  Venita was nabbed liking a tweet that suggests fans never gave her cousin a car and the sum of 2million as claimed.

Recall Neo Akpofure was surprised with a brand new car worth millions of naira on his birthday by fans and lovers. Neo was also gifted a cheque of two million naira to make his 27th birthday a memorable one

Catch up here: BBNaija: Fans gift Neo N2million and a brand new car on his birthday (Photo)

However, things took a new twist some minutes ago when Venita liked a tweet from a fan stating that Neo’s car was audio.

The female fan had tweeted:

Car he got since, Remember the show Venita was crying? She mentioned he got a car and she did not even know. Neo is such a liar.

Though some fans seem not too pleased with her post, further check on the post shows that Venita was among the list of people that liked the post.

See screenshot that proves Venita like the post below:

