By Shalom

A video making the rounds on social media shows the moment drama ensued between a couple after the husband suddenly arrived home.

Apparently ,the wife thought her husband had gone very far and would not be returning soon, so she invited her side man over to her matrimonial home.

Unfortunately for her, her husband came back unannounced and caught her side man who was rocking a sleeveless jersey, eating food.

The angry husband expressed his shock at the incident as he disclosed how neighbors have been informing him stylishly about his wife’s cheating practices, but he chose to pay deaf ears to it.

While expressing his shock, the side man kept on eating and he angrily slapped the food out of his hand.

Watch video below;

