TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

‘Muslim burials will humble you’ – Fans react…

Nollywood actress allegedly welcomes baby for married actor, Yul…

I haven’t set my eyes on her since 10 years, she started…

Moment Regina Daniels pushed away her brother for trying to rock…

BBNaija’s Neo replies man who advised him to take Venita’s advice…

I will ensure your son completes his education – Tiwa…

How 6 of Davido’s friends died under 4 years

Photos from Regina Daniels’s son’s birthday party

Why I had disagreement with Wizkid after we shot…

DSS declares Sunday Igboho wanted, releases photos of military grade weapons, charms found in his house

News
By San

The Department of State Services (DSS) has paraded some aides of Yoruba Nation agitator, Sunday Adeyemo, popularly known as Sunday Igboho, who were arrested during a raid on his residence at Soka in Ibadan Oyo State.

The spokesperson for the secret service, Peter Afunnaya, who addressed journalists on Thursday night in Abuja said the service got intelligence that Ighoho had stockpiled arms in his house.

He said DSS operatives came under heavy attack by nine men suspected to be his guards with six of them armed with AK- 47 and pump-action rifles.

READ ALSO

I see his face in my dream every night – Super TV CEO…

I don’t want to die, Chidinma Ojukwu alleged killer of Super…

Afunnaya said during the exchange of gunfire, two of Igboho’s men were gunned down while the rest were subdued and arrested.

He added that one of the operatives sustained gunshot injuries during the encounter.

He said items recovered during the operation include seven AK-47 assault rifles, 3 Pump Action Guns, 30 fully charged AK-47 magazines, 5, 000 rounds of 7.62mm ammunition, 5 cutlasses, and 1 Jackknife.

Others include 2 pistol holsters, 1 binocular, 18 walkie-talkies, 3 voodoo charm jackets/ traditional body armour.

Thirteen suspects were paraded.

Afunaya said,  “Highlights of this brief are to inform Nigerians and the world that Sunday Igboho and his group, in the guise of a campaign for self-determination, have become well-armed and determined to undermine public order.

“The arrest and seizures are no doubt confirmation of a grand plan by Igboho and cohorts to wage a violent insurrection against the Nigerian state.

“Alert foreign missions and licensing authorities within and outside Nigeria about this development and the possibility that Igboho could declare some of his personal permit and identity cards missing in order to seek their replacement.

“Consequently Adeyemo/Igboho is advised to turn himself in to the nearest security agency.”

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

‘Muslim burials will humble you’ – Fans react to how…

Nollywood actress allegedly welcomes baby for married actor, Yul Edochie

I haven’t set my eyes on her since 10 years, she started smoking at 11…

Moment Regina Daniels pushed away her brother for trying to rock a lady at her…

BBNaija’s Neo replies man who advised him to take Venita’s advice and dump Vee

I will ensure your son completes his education – Tiwa Savage promises late…

How 6 of Davido’s friends died under 4 years

1 of 6

LATEST UPDATES

Footballer, Ahmed Musa and wife, Juliet celebrate their 4th wedding anniversary

Nigerians celebrate Burna Boy on his 30th birthday

Anytime I look at Laycon’s face, I feel stupid – Erica cries out…

DSS declares Sunday Igboho wanted, releases photos of military grade weapons,…

“Is there anything I can do right?” – BBNaija’s Lucy…

“Carry cosmetic surgery for body like delta masquerade” –…

Eric really used her brain to buy noodles – Nigerians drag BBNaija’s…

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More