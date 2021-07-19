Emotional scenes from the candlelight night held for Sound Sultan (Video)

Veteran singer, actor and comedian Sound Sultan has been remembered by close friends and family as a candlelight procession was held in his honour.

Recall Sound Sultan died on the 11th of July after he lost the battle to cancer. His death came as a shock to many as Nigerians took turns to pay tribute to the music icon.

As condolences messages continue to pour in for the late singer, a candlelight night service was held in his honour yesterday as friends continue to celebrate his legacy.

Read Also: Obi Cubana’s party: Uche Jumbo defends rich Igbo billionaires, says not all of them are illegit

Those who attended the event rocked a black t-shirt that shows that they are mourning with the face of Sound Sultan printed on it.

Watch the video below: