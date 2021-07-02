TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

‘Muslim burials will humble you’ – Fans react…

Nollywood actress allegedly welcomes baby for married actor, Yul…

I haven’t set my eyes on her since 10 years, she started…

Moment Regina Daniels pushed away her brother for trying to rock…

BBNaija’s Neo replies man who advised him to take Venita’s advice…

I will ensure your son completes his education – Tiwa…

How 6 of Davido’s friends died under 4 years

Photos from Regina Daniels’s son’s birthday party

Why I had disagreement with Wizkid after we shot…

Eric really used her brain to buy noodles – Nigerians drag BBNaija’s Lilo over her recent tweet

Entertainment
By Shalom

Reality star, Lilo Aderogba has been dragged on social media after she dished out an advice to her fans via Twitter.

The ex housemate advised fans to stop wearing fake designer bags, shoes, wrist watches, and other fake luxury items.

According to Lilo, buying fake outfits and putting them on is disrespectful to those who spend their money on buying the original.

READ ALSO

Anytime I look at Laycon’s face, I feel stupid –…

BBNaija’s Neo replies man who advised him to take Venita’s…

“Stop wearing fake things, especially shoes, bags and wristwatches. It’s annoying and disrespectful to people who pay a lot for the original”, Lilo maintained.

However, her tweet has earned her premium dragging from Nigerians who feel she doesn’t have a point at all. Recall, Lilo was among the first housemates to be evicted from the lockdown house.

See her tweet below;

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

‘Muslim burials will humble you’ – Fans react to how…

Nollywood actress allegedly welcomes baby for married actor, Yul Edochie

I haven’t set my eyes on her since 10 years, she started smoking at 11…

Moment Regina Daniels pushed away her brother for trying to rock a lady at her…

BBNaija’s Neo replies man who advised him to take Venita’s advice and dump Vee

I will ensure your son completes his education – Tiwa Savage promises late…

How 6 of Davido’s friends died under 4 years

1 of 6

LATEST UPDATES

Footballer, Ahmed Musa and wife, Juliet celebrate their 4th wedding anniversary

Nigerians celebrate Burna Boy on his 30th birthday

Anytime I look at Laycon’s face, I feel stupid – Erica cries out…

DSS declares Sunday Igboho wanted, releases photos of military grade weapons,…

“Is there anything I can do right?” – BBNaija’s Lucy…

“Carry cosmetic surgery for body like delta masquerade” –…

Eric really used her brain to buy noodles – Nigerians drag BBNaija’s…

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More