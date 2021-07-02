Eric really used her brain to buy noodles – Nigerians drag BBNaija’s Lilo over her recent tweet

Reality star, Lilo Aderogba has been dragged on social media after she dished out an advice to her fans via Twitter.

The ex housemate advised fans to stop wearing fake designer bags, shoes, wrist watches, and other fake luxury items.

According to Lilo, buying fake outfits and putting them on is disrespectful to those who spend their money on buying the original.

“Stop wearing fake things, especially shoes, bags and wristwatches. It’s annoying and disrespectful to people who pay a lot for the original”, Lilo maintained.

However, her tweet has earned her premium dragging from Nigerians who feel she doesn’t have a point at all. Recall, Lilo was among the first housemates to be evicted from the lockdown house.

See her tweet below;