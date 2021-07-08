TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

Happy birthday my love – Nengi celebrates husband on his…

Nengi’s hubby reacts after Nengi celebrated him on his…

It’s really painful – Comedian, Zicsaloma breaks down…

“I am sorry for playing ‘wicked’ roles in movies” – Patience…

It’s very sad that I will not see you again, sleep on my…

Reactions As Mercy Johnson’s Daughter Interrupts Her While…

Boy shows off dance moves after collecting a girl’s number…

‘Taboo’ – Actress, Queen Wokoma under fire as…

Market chairman dies while sleeping with his wife’s…

Erica reacts as movie director goes public to share his experience with her on set

Entertainment
By Shalom

Former Big Brother Naija housemate cum actress, Erica Nlewedim has reacted after a movie director shared his experience with her on set.

The movie director identified as Umuna Elijah, while sharing his experience with the actress, disclosed that Erica developed headache after acting.

Elijah noted that the actress had to act the scene for 7 times, before she got it right and after that, she complained of a very serious headache.

READ ALSO

‘Why I really liked Erica’ — BBNaija host, Ebuka…

“Tomorrow isn’t promised, I love you”…

He however added that the 7th trial was the best of them all and they had to implement that part in the movie.

Reacting to this, Erica reposted the director’s remark on her Instagram page to inform fans about the challenges she goes through in acting scenes.

See screenshot below;

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

Happy birthday my love – Nengi celebrates husband on his birthday

Nengi’s hubby reacts after Nengi celebrated him on his birthday

It’s really painful – Comedian, Zicsaloma breaks down after he was…

“I am sorry for playing ‘wicked’ roles in movies” – Patience Ozokwo apologises

It’s very sad that I will not see you again, sleep on my love – Late…

Reactions As Mercy Johnson’s Daughter Interrupts Her While Hugging Her Husband…

Boy shows off dance moves after collecting a girl’s number in the presence…

1 of 5

LATEST UPDATES

“Nobody should ask me to do PHD o” – Comedienne, Mummy Wa warns fans…

I keep to myself a lot because I don’t want to go to jail — Singer Temmie Ovwasa

Erica reacts as movie director goes public to share his experience with her on…

Adorable video of Uche Jumbo’s son, Matthew insisting that he loves his…

“From street hawker to master’s degree holder” – Actress Abiola Adebayo…

“It’s been 20years of being in your faces” – Actress Ini…

Market chairman dies while sleeping with his wife’s salesgirl

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More