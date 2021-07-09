Erica reacts as Nigerians unfollow her after she reached 2million followers on IG

Former housemate of Big Brother Naija lockdown season, Erica Nlewedim has expressed her anger after Nigerians unfollowed her Instagram.

The actress clocked N2million followers on her Instagram page, and before she could celebrate the achievement, she noticed that her followers had dropped to 1.9million.

Reacting to this, the actress took to her Instastory to express her displeasure over the action of those who unfollowed her.

She talked about how people drag the government for being mean and wicked to people while they also have traits of wickedness and “badbelle” that they haven’t pulled out in themselves.

“I got to 2m and some people unfollowed. Why complain about bad government when the badbelle is involved in even the smallest things”, Erica wrote.