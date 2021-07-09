TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

Erica reacts as movie director goes public to share his…

It’s really painful – Comedian, Zicsaloma breaks down…

Boy shows off dance moves after collecting a girl’s number…

Reactions As Mercy Johnson’s Daughter Interrupts Her While…

Market chairman dies while sleeping with his wife’s…

Late T.B Joshua Finally laid to rest (Photos)

Adorable video of Uche Jumbo’s son, Matthew insisting that…

Man cries out over his wife’s body shape after giving birth…

Avoid Jim Iyke before you commit su!cide – Nigerians react…

Erica reacts as Nigerians unfollow her after she reached 2million followers on IG

Entertainment
By Shalom

Former housemate of Big Brother Naija lockdown season, Erica Nlewedim has expressed her anger after Nigerians unfollowed her Instagram.

The actress clocked N2million followers on her Instagram page, and before she could celebrate the achievement, she noticed that her followers had dropped to 1.9million.

Reacting to this, the actress took to her Instastory to express her displeasure over the action of those who unfollowed her.

READ ALSO

Do I care? – Tolanibaj speaks on how she felt after…

Erica reacts as movie director goes public to share his…

She talked about how people drag the government for being mean and wicked to people while they also have traits of wickedness and “badbelle” that they haven’t pulled out in themselves.

“I got to 2m and some people unfollowed. Why complain about bad government when the badbelle is involved in even the smallest things”, Erica wrote.

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

Erica reacts as movie director goes public to share his experience with her on…

It’s really painful – Comedian, Zicsaloma breaks down after he was…

Boy shows off dance moves after collecting a girl’s number in the presence…

Reactions As Mercy Johnson’s Daughter Interrupts Her While Hugging Her Husband…

Market chairman dies while sleeping with his wife’s salesgirl

Late T.B Joshua Finally laid to rest (Photos)

Adorable video of Uche Jumbo’s son, Matthew insisting that he loves his…

1 of 6

LATEST UPDATES

Davido’s daughter Imade goes emotional as she shares her moments with late…

Tonto Dikeh replies lady who dragged her for kissing her dad on the lips

“Old cargo with shrinked engine” – Crossdresser, Jayboogie…

Erica reacts as Nigerians unfollow her after she reached 2million followers on…

Original photos from Bobrisky’s photoshoot surfaces, hours after he shared…

Hallelujah is not a heavenly language, don’t be an illiterate –…

Avoid Jim Iyke before you commit su!cide – Nigerians react to Jim…

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More