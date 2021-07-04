“Everything I want is attached to you” – Regina Daniel mother’s alleged new husband says, as he shares new photo

Rita Daniels alleged New husband Zuka Larry, who is also a producer and entertainer hardly shares his pictures on social media but anytime he does, it’s always eye candy.

Earlier today, he shared a lovely photo on Instagram.

He captioned it, ”My heart craves for you, Everything i want is attached to you, and everything i will be is with you”

His fans all had something nice to say about the picture, some admired his cuteness while some assumed that his caption was a message to his alleged new wife Rita.

Rita Daniels sparked marriage rumours after some pictures of her and Zuka, in a traditional marriage setting surfaced the internet and even though the actress never confirmed anything, her fans and well wishers already assumed she is married.