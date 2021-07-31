Family members of Racheal Oniga reveals the cause of her death, says its not COVID 19

The Family of veteran actress, Racheal Oniga has debunked the rumour that she died from COVID19 complications.

Recall that Nigerians on Saturday, 31st of July woke up to the news about how the actress allegedly died from COVID 19 complications at age 64 on Friday, 30th of July, 2021.

Reacting to this in a statement that was released, the family members said that Racheal died from a heart-related issue which she has been battling for some time.

Read the statement below;

“An official statement on the passing of Chief Rachel Tabuno Oniga.

With a heavy heart and total submission to God, we write to announce the passing unto glory of our beloved sister, mother and grandmother, Chief Rachel Tabuno Oniga. She died in a Lagos hospital at the age of 64, on Friday, 30th of July at about 10 pm.

Contrary to diverse reports informing that she died from COVID0-19 complications, we write to inform the general public that she died from a heart-related issue, an ailment she battled with for a short period before her demise.

We accept her sudden transition as God’s design and we see it as a function of a race of life well finished. Painful as it may be, we acct it in good faith and total submission to her maker.

We, therefore, desire to be allowed to mourn her death privately for now, as we do this with a deep sense of respect for her soul and the glorious life she lived. The burial arrangement will be announced in due cause. We appreciate the calls, messages and condolences expressed by everyone and we pray for s sweet repose of her beautiful soul. Please accept this release as the only authentic one on behalf of the family until we come up with another one. Thank you.

Deaconess Toyin Odusote. For the family.”