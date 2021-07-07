Fans of BBNaija Nengi celebrate her latest achievement

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Entertainment
By Kafayat

Fans of Big Brother Naija Nengi have taken to social media to celebrate her latest achievement.

This comes after the reality star joined the verified geng on the micro-blogging platform, Twitter.

Recall that verification of social media handles is one of the things many Nigerian celebrities and brand influencers look forward to having.

Reacting to this;

@maureenunique_ wrote “Most successful of them all, born winner The one and only AFRICAN STAR. Congratulations dear”

@nifemiosho_ wrote “Congratulations to nengi pengi yaaayy”

@sandralaetitiau wrote “Congratulations baby gurl Nengi the Queen of Ninjas and iCONs. iCONs love you so much. sweetheart”

@maureenunique_ wrote “Most successful of them all, born winner. The one and only AFRICAN STAR … Congratulations dear”

@mercy_iheanyichukwu wrote “Congratulations Darling Queen Nengi Pengi.. Well Deserved BluePrint”

Via Instagram
