Fans react as Adesua Etomi finally shares video from her baby shower

By Kafayat

Fans and friends of Adesua Etomi have reacted after she finally decided to share video from her baby shower.

Recall that a few months ago, Adesua and Banky W welcomed their bundle of joy after 4 years of marriage and several miscarriages.

According to the couple, they both prayed over the situation and went for another scan; this time, it was discovered that the embryos were already dying.

The mother of one has, however, shared a beautiful video that captured beautiful moments from the baby shower.

Watch the video below;

Reacting to this;

@flossylooksbymellie wrote “Awww just lovely! My cheeks hurt from smiling hard”

@tobibakre wrote “Finally. Too many awwwwwwwwn moments”

@officialosas wrote “Beautiful and he is sooooo adorable God bless you guys”

@abigaellecoly wrote “”That’s what got me here oh”. And it is marvelous in our eyes. Do it again!. God bless you Mama Z, Zaiah, and Papa Z.”

Via Instagram
