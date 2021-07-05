Fans react to what Neo’s mum did to his lover, Vee at his birthday dinner

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Entertainment
By Kafayat

Social media users have reacted to what BBNaija Neo’s mum did to his lover, Vee at his birthday dinner.

In a video that surfaced on social media, Neo’s mum was seen giving Vee special treatment by asking her to sit beside her son at a birthday dinner organized for the Warri born.

Vee was seen refusing the offer of taking Neo’s mum’s space but has to oblige because she insisted.

Watch the video below;

https://www.instagram.com/reel/CQ8MahplFSI/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link

Reacting to this;

@onyinyay wrote “Somebody should check on Venita please, sis finna cry a river soon”

@scent_by_laviva wrote “I love moms like this.. allow your kids live their lives”

@leeleedavid wrote “See groove oo! Yet Venita no wan rest for their matter. Make God no let me fight useless battle”

@themoyomade wrote “If venita like make she go hug transformer.. she’s not Neo’s mum”

@thatbeardediboboy wrote “Venita will not like this where ever she may be… She will not be happy about this recent development”

@monalisa_joseph wrote “Someone should check on Venita ooo Neo’s mum likes Vee it is already approved Venita will not sleep this night High Bp”

Via Instagram
