Fans react to what Neo’s mum did to his lover, Vee at his birthday dinner

Social media users have reacted to what BBNaija Neo’s mum did to his lover, Vee at his birthday dinner.
In a video that surfaced on social media, Neo’s mum was seen giving Vee special treatment by asking her to sit beside her son at a birthday dinner organized for the Warri born.
Vee was seen refusing the offer of taking Neo’s mum’s space but has to oblige because she insisted.
Watch the video below;
https://www.instagram.com/reel/CQ8MahplFSI/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link
Reacting to this;
@onyinyay wrote “Somebody should check on Venita please, sis finna cry a river soon”
@scent_by_laviva wrote “I love moms like this.. allow your kids live their lives”
@leeleedavid wrote “See groove oo! Yet Venita no wan rest for their matter. Make God no let me fight useless battle”
@themoyomade wrote “If venita like make she go hug transformer.. she’s not Neo’s mum”
@thatbeardediboboy wrote “Venita will not like this where ever she may be… She will not be happy about this recent development”
@monalisa_joseph wrote “Someone should check on Venita ooo Neo’s mum likes Vee it is already approved Venita will not sleep this night High Bp”
