TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

Lady shares sad experience with boyfriend who was double dating

‘I no longer cry, it no longer hurts’ –…

80-year-old woman goes viral after sharing ageless birthday…

Fans surprise BBNaija Prince with plenty of Dollars ahead of his birthday

Entertainment
By Kafayat

Fans of BBNaija lockdown edition, Prince Nelson have given him a huge surprise ahead of his birthday.

In a series of videos and photos, the reality star shared on his Instastory on Instagram, a group of people with saxophones came bearing lots of gifts which included plenty of Dollars inside a box, shoes, Balloons, flowers were seen storming Prince’s house.

While the former Mr Nigeria walked into the surprise, he was seen with smiles on his face as he enjoyed the birthday serenade.

READ ALSO

‘Why I stopped looking good since I had a child’ –…

‘That is the only thing she knows’ – Fans…

Prince who obviously could not contain his excitement, expressed appreciation to his fans, stating it is a pre-birthday surprise.

Captioning the photos, Prince wrote;

“It’s a pre-birthday surprise, thank you all I appreciate it.”

See the photos below;

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

Lady shares sad experience with boyfriend who was double dating

‘I no longer cry, it no longer hurts’ – Actress, Uche Ogbodo…

80-year-old woman goes viral after sharing ageless birthday photos

“I’m really happy to be your boy” – FBI leaks alleged chat between Hushuppi and…

He will kill me with his big m*nhood – Lady speaks after rejecting boyfriend’s…

Obi Cubana reacts after Jaruma said her ‘Kayanmata’ cannot work on him because…

How police chief Abba Kyari flew to Dubai to spend good time with Hushpuppi: FBI

1 of 5

LATEST UPDATES

‘Why we need to protect Whitemoney at all cost’ – BBNaija 2021…

Fans surprise BBNaija Prince with plenty of Dollars ahead of his birthday

Banned Nigerian Atlethes protest in Tokyo (Photos)

8 years after, actress, Mary Njoku shares amazing birth story of her first child

‘I don’t have many sexual experiences’ – BBNaija…

Actor, Williams Uchemba brags about how his wife left her medical profession…

HushPuppi: We’ve been contacted by FBI to arrest Kyari – EFCC

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More