Fans surprise BBNaija Prince with plenty of Dollars ahead of his birthday

Fans of BBNaija lockdown edition, Prince Nelson have given him a huge surprise ahead of his birthday.

In a series of videos and photos, the reality star shared on his Instastory on Instagram, a group of people with saxophones came bearing lots of gifts which included plenty of Dollars inside a box, shoes, Balloons, flowers were seen storming Prince’s house.

While the former Mr Nigeria walked into the surprise, he was seen with smiles on his face as he enjoyed the birthday serenade.

Prince who obviously could not contain his excitement, expressed appreciation to his fans, stating it is a pre-birthday surprise.

Captioning the photos, Prince wrote;

“It’s a pre-birthday surprise, thank you all I appreciate it.”

See the photos below;