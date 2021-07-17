TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


By Shalom

A female prophet has shared a message which she claimed she got from God who selected her amongst other prophets, to deliver to Obi Cubana.

The female prophet expressed her anger at the fact that the billionaire has been spending money on people in the North and showering them with gifts.

According to her, those people do not care about him and they do not send anything to people in the Eastern States so there’s no need for the philanthropic act from Cubana.

The prophet however added that God sent her to tell Cubana that there is no need to show off his wealth so he does not attract the attention of people who will plan his downfall.

Watch the video below;

