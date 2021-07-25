TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Few hours after resuming Nollywood, Tonto Dikeh cries out of frustration, says lost interest in acting

Entertainment
By Kafayat
Actress, Tonto Dikeh has cried out of frustration following her resumption to Nollywood.

Recall that a few hours ago, Tonto announced that she would be gracing the TV screen in a new movie titled ‘Beggers Children’.

According to the mother of one, she has lost interest in acting and it’s making it difficult for her to interpret her roles because of the long break she took.

Taking to Instagram to pour out her mind, Tonto wrote;

“I missed church because of Nollywood… Don’t understand how I let this happen… This film thing is frustrating… But am grateful to work with amazing colleagues but this life isn’t for me… I look and feel sick…
My director and producer have been so amazing to me on the set. Actually, 1 of the most professional crew and set I’ve seen in years… BUT MY PROBLEM IS MY HEART LEFT A LONG TIME AGO… It’s hard now…”

Via Instagram
