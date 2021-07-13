Few months after son’s death, Pastor Adeboye pens down tribute to his wife at 73

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Entertainment
By Kafayat

A few months after the death of his son, Dare, G.O Pastor Adeboye has taken to his social media platforms to pen down a tribute to his wife, Pastor Folusho Adeboye on her birthday today.

Recall that Pastor Adeboye and his wife recently mourned one of their children identified as Damilare.

According to reports, Dare died in his sleep on Wednesday, 5th of May, 2020 in Eket, Akwa Ibom state, where he was based with his family.

In Pastor Adeboye’s message to his wife, he appreciated and prayed for her.

The message reads;

“Happy Birthday @PastorFAAdeboye. Your support over the years showed that God was really mindful of me when he created you. God bless you sweetheart and you will live many more years as long as Jesus tarries by his grace. I love you!  73 years of God’s faithfulness, 73 years of God’s mercies, 73 years of God’s favour, 73 years of God’s blessings, 73 years of God’s love.”

Via Instagram
