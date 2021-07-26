Few weeks after her wedding to her photographer, Toyin Lawani mourns her mum on her birthday

A few weeks after her wedding to her photographer, Toyin Lawani has taken to her Instagram page to mourn her mum on her birthday today.

According to the celebrity stylist, today, 26th of July is her late mum’s birthday and she could not help but remember her on this day.

Describing her mum, Tiannah as she is popularly called said she was an industrious woman and a business mogul who looked up to while growing up.

Sharing a photo of her mum, the expectant mum wrote;

“Today is Heavens finest Angels Birthday. keep Resting mom, One of the Most industrious women of their Time, Business mogul like no other, Even plus how she was Royalty she works like a slave day in day out, watching her and following her footsteps Got me hear, the links and connect she had in business helped push me faster to my goals, Having role models is actually very important, they will shape your life path, I’m super grateful for all you taught me, no one like you mom, I miss you daily, Fashionista like no other. RIP ATINUKE BABALOLA”