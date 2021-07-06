TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Entertainment
By Shalom

Following a candlelight service for late Prophet T.B Joshua, there was reportedly a fire outbreak at the headquarters of the Synagogue Church of All Nations (SCOAN).

SCOAN, on Monday evening, kick-started week-long funeral rites of Prophet T.B Joshua who kicked the bucket on Saturday, June 5.

The late televangelist’s widow Evelyn Joshua who has taken over leadership of the church, led the candlelight procession.

After the candlelight service, there was reportedly a fire outbreak at the storehouse within the SCOAN complex at about 11 pm.

The church also confirmed the fire incident in a press statement via its Facebook page, noting that there was no casualty.

The statement read,

“In the late evening of Monday 5th July 2021, there was a minor electrical fire incident at a storehouse within The Synagogue, Church Of All Nations complex.

“The incident was quickly brought under control without any injuries.

“As part of the preparedness for the weeklong services celebrating the life and legacy of Prophet TB Joshua, The SCOAN has worked closely with relevant government agencies including the Lagos State Fire Services, whose members were on the ground at the time of the incident.

“We thank God for His continued protection. We assure the general public that there is no cause for alarm and the services celebrating the life and legacy of Prophet TB Joshua will continue as scheduled.”

