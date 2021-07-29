TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


By Shalom

Five graduates of the University of Uyo (UNIUYO) have unfortunately lost their lives in a ghastly motor accident on their way to NYSC orientation camp in Katsina.

Reports gathered that the prospective corps members were on their to the NYSC orientation camp in Katsina state when their car somersaulted in Abuja.

While five of them died on the spot, others were severely injured and rushed to the hospital. Three of the deceased have been identified as Miracle Asuquo, Stella Ekikor and Victor Akpan.

The NYSC Director, Press and Public Relations, Adenike Adeyemi, who confirmed the incident said the fatal motor accident occurred around 2am on Wednesday, July 28, 2021, along the Abaji/Kwali Expressway.

A statement released by the NYSC scheme reads,

“It is with deep sense of sorrow that the Director-General, Management and the entire NYSC Family commiserate with the families of five Prospective Corps Members that lost their lives in a ghastly motor accident at about 2am today, Wednesday, 28th July, 2021, along Abaji/ Kwali Expressway.

The Director-General and Management also condole with the Governments and people of Akwa-Ibom and Imo States over the tragic incident that has left the Scheme devastated.

Indeed, it has been a black Wednesday for the NYSC Family.May God grant the families and loved ones the fortitude to bear the irreparable loss. May their souls rest in peace. Management.”


