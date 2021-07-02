Super Eagles forward, Ahmed Musa has showered praises on his beautiful wife as they celebrate their 4th wedding anniversary.

The Kano Pillars player thanked his wife for accepting to be his lover and wife, and for being a great wife and mother.

He also reiterated his love for his wife, noting that if he had to choose again, he’d still want to be with her forever.

He wrote:

“Days have turned to months, and months into years and if I had to choose again, it will be you. On this special day, our anniversary, I want to thank you for choosing to be on this journey with me. A great mum and a loving wife. Cheers to many more years. Happy anniversary Wifey”

See the post below: