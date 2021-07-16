Four cats and a snake found living in a woman’s car in Benin, Edo state

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


By Shalom

A snake and four cats were recently killed after they were found living in a woman’s car in Benin City, Edo state capital.

Reports gathered that the snake fell from the SUV ride which she parked in front of a church after dropping her kids in school.

She was said to have been driving her kids around with the car, unaware that that animals lived in there.

After the snake dropped from the car, people who were close to the church at the time, searched the car and found four cats lying down in a corner in the trunk.

The snake and cats were killed by locals who tagged the strange discovery as a “spiritual attack”.

See another photo below;

