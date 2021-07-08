“From street hawker to master’s degree holder” – Actress Abiola Adebayo celebrates her new milestone

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Entertainment
By San

Nollywood actress, Abiola Adebayo is excited as she bags a master’s degree from the prestigious University of Lagos, UNILAG. 

The star actress finally graduated from Unilag yesterday, July 7, and she took to her official Instagram account to celebrate the new milestone.

Abiola Adebayo while sharing pictures from her convocation ceremony noted that she was once a street hawker, a secondary school dropout but she has finally fulfilled her dream.

Sharing the picture, she wrote:

CONVOCATION AT LAST!!!💃💃💃

A street hawker
A secondary school dropout
Then, a graduate
And now a proud masters degree holder…
Combining my masters program with work was one of the most difficult thing that has ever happened to me but in all, I have victory ✌️ ✌️✌️
Things didn’t happen for some of us at the “expected time” (at the time the world expect it to be) but we did it anyway. (At God’s time, the appointed time)
If things happen for you on time and smoothly oh! I thank God for you and I tap into your grace 🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏 I pray for greater grace for myself and anyone in my shoes.
It wasn’t easy at all but God has been too good to me.
If you need to know about GRACE, please study me.

It didn’t happen on time but I did it anyway 😉😉 😉 😉 😉

I CAME, I SAW, I CONQUERED!
From Mushin to glory 🙌🙌
#imadeitanyway
#MPAunilag2017/2018
#proudlyakokite
MASTERS OF PUBLIC ADMINISTRATION
UNIVERSITY OF LAGOS
Class of 2017/2018

Aye ope yo!💃💃💃💃💃💃

