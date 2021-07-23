Girlfriend of young man killed during EndSARS protest narrates how his ‘ghost’ visited her to give her his password

Derin, girlfriend of Okechukwu Nathaniel the young man killed during EndSARS protest last year, has taken to social media to narrate an encounter she had with his ghost.

According to her, few days after Oke died, before he was laid to rest, she needed his SuperHI password and mysteriously got it in her dream.

Derin wrote; “After Oke passed (before he was laid to rest), I needed his SuperHi password and I asked him. Anyway, I slept for a few hours and I got it. I can(t) explain how but I’m not making this up. Spirituality is real and unexplainable.

I have a lot more stories. From how I saw that something was about to happen to how he came around to say goodbye after passing the night before we identified his body.

Whenever I think of these things, I randomly wonder what on earth. These are no coincidences”.

