American Gospel Artiste, Bryon Cage Cries Out As He Shares His Lagos Traffic Experience [VIDEO]

American Gospel artiste, Byron Cage has shared his Lagos traffic experience after visiting the country for the first time.

Byron Cage who is in Nigeria for a business engagement as he obviously been billed to perform and minister at a Christian event at a yet-to-be-identified location, hit the street right from the Airport to the hotel and he was amazed the huge traffic he and his team had to cope with.

He lamented over the fact that there are no traffic lights and signs, thus every man for himself and Jesus Christ for all, he disclosed

The Christian minister shared a video that captured some moments where confusion broke out on the street due to the heavy traffic and he cried out to God for help.

Watch video below;