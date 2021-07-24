TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

Confusion as lady bumps into her ex-boyfriend who ‘died’ five…

Girlfriend of young man killed during EndSARS protest narrates…

Few weeks after public fight with Tiwa Savage, singer, Seyi Shay…

Graduate who worked as security officer while schooling, gets job offer

Social Media drama
By San

A young Nigerian female graduate who sponsored herself through school by working as a security officer has been offered an internship job at a Lagos firm.

This is after the lady known as Nkechi Benjamin, graduated from the Imo state university, Owerri.

A LinkedIn user, Chima Onwumere took to the platform to share Nkechi’s new job offer and disclosed that the company also offered her accommodation because there was nowhere she could stay in Lagos.

READ ALSO

Girlfriend of young man killed during EndSARS protest…

Confusion as lady bumps into her ex-boyfriend who ‘died’…

In his words:

“I can’t thank Dr. Akintoye Akindele, CFA, DBA enough for giving a young aspiring lady this opportunity, she will be forever grateful sir to you and your organization, this is a life changing opportunity, this might be an internship position today.

God’s willing it will be a full time offer tomorrow and also I want to immensely thank Michael Showunmi for using you for us to reach Dr. Akintoye Akindele, CFA, DBA and finally the HR Chinenye Agwuncha (ACIPM) for not minding all her faults and always available at every time to respond to Nkechi Benjamin questions at all time she is forever grateful to you all for this.”

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

Confusion as lady bumps into her ex-boyfriend who ‘died’ five years ago

Girlfriend of young man killed during EndSARS protest narrates how his ‘ghost’…

Few weeks after public fight with Tiwa Savage, singer, Seyi Shay battles for her…

Jubilation as Tonto Dikeh returns to acting

I’m extremely damaged – BBNaija’s Khloe cries out weeks after…

Isreal DMW gives an update on Davido and Chioma’s relationship

I Started Dating My Wife When I Was In A Single Room Without A Bed — Obi Cubana

1 of 4

LATEST UPDATES

Fans react as Adesua Etomi finally shares video from her baby shower

“I’m desperate to marry, I don’t want to be a feminist…

Peruzzi called out for walking out on fans after being asked to apologize for…

Man launches search for mentally unstable woman to marry, says her family must…

“Stop waiting for government jobs, start small like Obi Cubana” – Abdulkareem…

Graduate who worked as security officer while schooling, gets job offer

Tobi Bakre allegedly expecting first child with lover

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More