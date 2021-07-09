Grammy winner, Burna Boy speaks on rumoured competition with Wizkid

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Entertainment
By Shalom

Grammy award winner, Damini Ogulu popularly known as Burna Boy has finally addressed rumours that he is in a competition with fellow singer, Wizkid.

In a recent live broadcast with American–Haitian Hip Hop disc jockey, DJ Whookid, Burna Boy noted that he has never seen Wizkid as a competition because they are on different levels and they love themselves.

Burna Boy disclosed this when asked how he felt after being nominated for the same categories of awards with Wizkid.

“Nah, we’re on two very different lanes in life, you know? And the only similarity really, is the fact that we’re from the same place and we love each other, you get me? That’s what brings us together.

It’s where we’re from and the love we have for each other. Other than that, we’re on two different lanes mehn. Wiz is about the b*ches, you get me? Wiz is all about the b*ches. Me? I’m about real life… and the b*ches,” he stated.

