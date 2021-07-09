Hallelujah is not a heavenly language, don’t be an illiterate –…

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Entertainment
By Shalom

Abel Damina, General Overseer of Abel Damina Ministry and Power City International, has stated that “hallelujah” is not a heavenly language.

The clergyman in a recent sermon, addressed those who use the word “Hallelujah”, warning them to desist from using it while praying to God.

Pastor Abel disclosed this while preaching on a topic he themed “Who Is God”.

During the gospel, he also stated that “speaking in tongues” is the true heavenly language and not “Hallelujah”. Backing up his stand, he insisted that Bible was written within human culture.

He said;

“In the days of Moses, people worship many things call God. That’s why when you read the Bible, you will come across ‘Lord God’. The word could mean a judge. Remember that the Bible was written within human culture.

The Bible is not an abstract book that fell from the sky. It was written based on what happened in time in the interaction between God and man, men and men, circumstances, events etc. This is because it was written in human language.

“Since the Bible was written in human language, like the way people sing in church, “Hallelujah is our heavenly language’, stop that. Don’t let illiteracy undress you in public. How can Hallelujah be heavenly language, what makes it heavenly in the first place? It is human language.

If you want the heavenly language, speak in tongues. Therefore, speaking in tongue is heavenly language”.

Watch video below;

