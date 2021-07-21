TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

This is so wrong – Nigerians react to Toyin Abraham’s…

Runtown ends relationship with model Adut Akech

James Brown reacts as Tonto Dikeh publicly requests for his…

He Is A Good Father’ – Reactions As Ned Nwoko Spends Quality Time With His Children

Entertainment
By San

Nigerians have showered praises on billionaire politician, lawyer and philanthropist, Ned Nwoko after a video of him spending some quality time with his children surfaced online.

Despite his busy schedules, Ned Nwoko always makes time for his kids and he loves to bring them all together and enjoy some good time with them.

The video posted on Sabiradio Instagram page captures the husband of Nollywood actress, Regina Daniels carrying their son, Munir Nwoko in his hands whilst his other kids were seated on a couch watching television together and singing along to the song which was being played on TV.

READ ALSO

If I Don’t Look This Good At 50, I Will Tear My Shirt –…

This is so wrong – Nigerians react to Toyin…

Social media users after watching the video described him a good dad as he always serves his duties as father to his kids well.

Watch the video below;

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

This is so wrong – Nigerians react to Toyin Abraham’s message to…

Runtown ends relationship with model Adut Akech

James Brown reacts as Tonto Dikeh publicly requests for his number

How to become a billionaire and remain a billionaire – Obi Cubana reveals

Reactions as Obi Cubana breaks silence on the real source of his wealth

If I Don’t Look This Good At 50, I Will Tear My Shirt – Adesua Etomi Tells Kate…

My dead mother has been disturbing me to do reburial for her – Victor…

1 of 3

LATEST UPDATES

Bolt rider appreciates wife for staying up past midnight to wait for him to…

Obi Cubana finally reacts to rumors that he is into money rituals (Video)

S*x before marriage is not a sin, it has nothing to do with holiness –…

He Is A Good Father’ – Reactions As Ned Nwoko Spends Quality Time With His…

Drama as married man impregnates sidechick’s maid

How to become a billionaire and remain a billionaire – Obi Cubana reveals

If you’re taking a girl on a date, pay for her outfit and makeup –…

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More