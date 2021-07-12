“He Is Just Different, No Talking Just Action” – Nigerians react as Olamide consoles Sound Sultan’s wife at the burial

Nigerian rapper, Olamide Adedeji, professionally known as Olamide is seemingly the only Nigerian celebrity who attended the burial of the late Sound Sultan. He was laid to rest in the United States after his sudden death.

Sound Sultan reportedly died of Lymphoma, throat cancer and he was 44 years old and survived by a wife and three children. His wife, Farida uncontrollably wailed at the burial ceremony despite all efforts to console her.

Nigerians have reacted to his act and they are really impressed by the gesture of the YBNL Records CEO and have lauded him for his selfless act as they pointed to the fact that Olamide has not posted a photo to show that he was at the funeral but he is seen doing consoling Sound Sultan’s wife at the burial in New Jersey.

Some Instagram users averred that he does not talk but acts and they alluded that he is different.

See the photo below and some reactions below;