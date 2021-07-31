Heartbroken lady shares letter she received from boyfriend who was getting married to someone else

A heartbroken lady has shared the letter she received from her boyfriend who informed her that he was getting married to someone else.

In the letter, the young man begged her for forgiveness, stating that ‘man proposes but God disposes’.

His letter Read;

“I don’t wanna be your enemy and still wanna be that your good friend you can always call on and talk to and who sure wants the best for you in all your do.

You’re a wonderful woman with a golden heart and I always want the best for you. I’ll be getting married this weekend. It’s heavy for me to say to you but I just gotta let you know this is happening. Man proposes, God dispose. I don’t have the guts to call and tell you. But I’m sorry I’m telling you really late. Find somewhere in your hearts to forgive me. I’ll sure see you later and we talk”.