‘His burial was too quick’ – Sound Sultan’s burial barely 24 hours after his death generates comments

Entertainment
By Kafayat

The burial of singer, Sound Sultan barely 24 hours after his death has generated lots of comments on social media.

Recall that Sound Sultan was announced dead during the early hours of Sunday, 11th of July after battling Angioimmunoblastic T- Cell Lymphoma for months. To the surprise of many, the 44-year-old was buried on the same day in America where he died.

Reacting to this,

@ohnee11 wrote “Damn! They lay a person to rest that fast?? Goodbye man”

@pinenita_carter wrote “Islam won’t even let you process the death Jeez”

@_lopssss wrote “I respect both religion but muslim burial is fast, quick and gives no room to process the loss and for closure”

@adaleella wrote “Islam doesn’t waste time .. They won’t even wait to see if he’ll resurrect like Lazarus.. Once person just close eye .. Fiammm”

@pinenita_carter wrote "Islam won't even let you process the death Jeez"

Via Instagram
