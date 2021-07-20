How to become a billionaire and remain a billionaire – Obi Cubana reveals

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Entertainment
By Shalom

Nigerian billionaire, Obi Cubana has advised Nigerians who are keen to make money and enjoy wealth in life.

Using his personal experience as an instance, the businessman stressed on the importance of giving and helping those around, in order to gain wealth and remain wealthy.

According to Obi Cubana, he helped many people become millionaires and billionaires, and these people in turn, help him whenever the need arises.

In his words;

“I don’t have any boy who is into rituals, if you are my boy or my man because I like to address my boys as my men, it means you are working hard and you made your money in a clean way.
In 2013, I pushed 53 uneducated Oba boys into the market to learn trading. In 2017, I withdrew all of them from their Ogas and settled all of them with 3million Naira each and paid for their shops.

I linked 40 of them into importation and made them use my name and platform to import goods into the country. After two years, I checked on them how they were doing and find out some had issues and I supported them again to stand.

I am happy today that out of the 53 men, 38 are billionaires while the rest are in the level of a millionaire. In 2018, I took 100 educated men out of streets and introduced them to the white men for business and today there are billionaires in dollars.

They also help me in their capacity when I require their help. All their friends both Nigeria and outside patronises me. I am into hotel and club business and I have so many businesses I am brand ambassadors to. I have alliance with spirit drinks and wines, I am brand to many businesses in the world.

It gives me joy to see my men do well, non of my hotel managers in Nigeria can small poverty, I encourage them to raise others from their local communities. I have never sacked a worker due to misconduct, I bring you in and speak to you the way you will understand.

I have this understanding that we should allow the stubborn people to exist and cool headed people to exist and we make use of them when their needs arises. I don’t believe in the supremacy of power rather I believe in the fare share of power and authority and allow everyone to feel belonged.”

