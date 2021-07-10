How to identify a useless man – Dancer, Janemena coaches ladies

Popular dancer, Janemena has coached ladies on how to identify a man who would not add values to their lives.

According to Jane, it’s only d*mb ladies who get impressed by a man’s wealth. She added that wealthy men who can’t add any value to a girl’s life is pointless and useless.

“D*mb chicks are the only ones who are impressed by a man’s money. Sist, Be impressed by what he does for you and how he sets you up for future purposes.

A rich/wealthy man who practically does nothing for you is not a flex in anyway. He’s inferior to an average man who actually does for you

N:B. Your man must always be a flex.

Otherwise, he’s pointless and usel*ess”