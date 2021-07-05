TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


I am confident that I will be president – Man who has spent 15 years in primary one, shares story (Video)

Entertainment
By Shalom

A heartbreaking story of a young man, Joseph, who has spent 15 years in primary one has been going viral on social media.

According to the story which was shared by Afrimax, the young man has been unable to scale through primary one for 15 years, due to his inability to remember what he has been taught in class.

Sharing his unenviable ordeal to Afrimax, Joseph said he has been facing constant bullying from his classmates and teachers who refer to him as an “old man”.

He said he has been discouraged severally to leave school and do something else, but he has refused to give up on his dream of becoming a “scholar”.

According to Joseph, he is confident that one day, he will emerge as the president of his country. He added that it might take a very long time, but he’s willing to wait till it happens.

Watch video below;

